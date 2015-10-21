(Recasts lead, updates prices, adds comment, Bank of Canada
announcement, changes byline)
* Dollar gains vs Canadian dollar after BoC announcement
* Australian dollar falls after Chinese stocks drop
* Focus on upcoming ECB meeting
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Investors on Wednesday
clamoured for the safety of the U.S. dollar against emerging
market currencies and commodity-linked units such as Australian
dollar following a slide in the Chinese stock market.
China grabbed investor attention after the Shanghai
Composite stock index closed more than 3 percent lower,
slumping toward the close in a resumption of recent volatile
patterns. Other emerging market stocks and their currencies were
also shaky after recent data on the region hinted at a gloomy
growth outlook.
The yen, meanwhile, hit a more than one week low against the
greenback after Japanese trade data raised concerns about
another recession in the world's third-largest economy. That
helped the dollar rise to 120 yen at multiple points during the
day and was last up 0.1 percent at 119.94.
The dollar also advanced against the Australian dollar,
often seen as a proxy for Chinese investments because of
Australia's pronounced trade links with China. The Aussie dollar
fell 0.5 percent to US$0.7214.
The dollar's relative strength was notable, but "it is the
story about commodity currencies that is much more important,"
said Kathy Lien, managing director of BK Asset Management in New
York.
The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Canadian dollar,
gaining 1.1 percent on the day to C$1.3125. The greenback hit
its highest in two weeks against the Canadian currency after the
Bank of Canada held interest rates steady, but lowered growth
forecasts for 2016 and 2017.
The announcement from Canada's central bank was "weighing
heavily on the loonie," Lien said, and "in New Zealand, dairy
prices fell, hurting the New Zealand dollar. And generally
speaking commodity prices are lower across the board."
Commodities led by oil took a pounding on Wednesday, with
while U.S. crude prices hitting $44.86, their lowest
levels since Oct. 2.
Against the South African rand, the dollar gained 1.7
percent at 13.5089. It was also 0.9 percent higher versus the
Brazilian real at 3.9410 reais, edging closer to a 4-to-1
currency exchange rate with Latin America's biggest economy.
There was little change for the dollar, however, against the
euro, as the currency pair continued their holding pattern in
anticipation of Thursday's European Central Bank monetary policy
meeting. Investors expect the ECB to keep interest rates steady
and hold any announcement of further policy easing given
Tuesday's solid batch of euro zone data.
The euro was last flat on the day at $1.1340.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)