(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Euro on pace for weakest week in three months
* Euro could trade toward 12-year low vs dollar -
strategists
* Questions arise on ECB impact on Fed policy
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The euro stumbled to a
two-month low against the dollar on Friday, still struggling
after the European Central Bank a day earlier signalled further
monetary easing to fire up an economy grappling with sluggish
growth and low inflation.
Europe's common currency was down 2.8 percent versus the
dollar for the week, on track for its worst weekly showing in
three months. It fell to a one-month low against the yen and for
the week was down 1.4 percent, its largest weekly percentage
fall in six weeks.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday said the bank could
accelerate its bond purchases, extend its asset-buying program,
and further cut its deposit rate, currently at -0.2 percent.
"Draghi not only delivered, but he exceeded many dovish
expectations," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The risk of more
monetary stimulus in the euro zone is broadly negative for the
euro."
Strategists and traders were debating whether the sell-off
had further to run. Banks including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche
Bank, which have been calling all year for the euro to fall
below parity with the dollar, were all back on the offensive.
Goldman said the potential for further falls in the euro was
"still substantial", predicting a return to 12-year lows around
$1.04 hit in March if the ECB delivers more easing.
On Friday, the euro fell as low as $1.1017, the
lowest since around mid-August, and was last at $1.1033, down
0.7 percent. Against the yen, the euro slid 0.4 percent to
133.60 yen.
IMPACT OF ECB POLICY ON FED
The dollar was up 0.3 percent versus the yen at 121.02 yen
. It was up 0.6 percent against a currency basket at
96.943, boosted by gains versus the euro.
Analysts said that for the dollar to get back toward its
12-year high against the euro, investors will have to price in a
higher probability of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Yet
there are questions as to whether the ECB's dovish comments and
the consequent surge in the dollar could delay the Fed
tightening policy.
Commonwealth's Esiner pointed out that the Fed may not want
to exacerbate dollar strength by raising rates at the same time
the ECB is easing.
However, he noted that an easier ECB policy eases fears
about emerging markets and reduces market volatility, giving the
Fed a window to hike rates before year-end.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)