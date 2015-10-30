* Dollar index rises for second straight month
* Aussie, Kiwi jump as commodity prices rise
* U.S. inflation misses forecast, renews rate-hike doubts
* Sterling rises on bets U.K. rate hike may come sooner
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Oct 30 The dollar fell on Friday,
reducing its monthly gain against a basket of currencies, as
traders who favored commodity-linked currencies booked profits
on gains tied to the U.S. Federal Reserve's unexpected hint it
may raise rates in December.
A rise in oil and other commodities prices lifted the
Australian and New Zealand dollar. The latter also got a boost
from improved domestic business confidence, which advanced for a
second month on a rebound in dairy prices.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major currencies, fell 0.3 percent to 96.995. For
October, the dollar was up 0.6 percent, for its second straight
monthly gain.
"The dollar had a good couple weeks with the European
Central Bank surprise and the Fed surprise, but obviously
there's still a little uncertainty about whether the Fed will be
able to raise in December," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"I think the tendency was to take profit on those dollar
positions that have done well in the past of couple weeks and
reposition for next week," he said.
The U.S. dollar struggled after data showed U.S. consumer
spending in September posted its smallest gain in eight months
while inflation remained stalled.
The New Zealand dollar ended near its session high
at $0.6777, up 1.2 percent on the day. The Aussie
climbed 0.9 percent to $0.7129. Both currencies had fallen the
previous three sessions.
The yen rose in the wake of Bank of Japan's decision to
leave monetary policy unchanged, despite rate cuts from China
and easing signals from the ECB. The dollar slipped 0.4 percent
at 120.66 yen, while the euro fell 0.2 percent to 132.69 yen
.
The greenback fell as low as 120.29 yen after the BoJ
announcement, before reversing course radically on a report by
the Nikkei newspaper that Japan's government is considering
adding a 3 trillion yen ($24.77 billion) extra budget in
preparation for the trans-Pacific trade pact.
The euro was also up modestly against the dollar,
supported by an unexpected improvement in euro zone economic
sentiment and signs of faster-than-expected inflation in
Germany. It was last at $1.0993, up 0.2 percent.
Among other major currencies, the pound rose on bets the
Bank of England could raise interest rates earlier than
previously expected. Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.7
percent at $1.5418, retreating from an earlier gain of
more than 1 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin in New York; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard
Chang)