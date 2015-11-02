(Changes first paragraph, adds data, adds new quote, changes
byline, dateline, PREVIOUS LONDON)
* Euro boosted by Nowotny, Draghi comments
* U.S. manufacturing data largely hits expectations
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 2 The dollar fell against the euro
on Monday after comments from two members of the European
Central Bank's governing council lowered expectations for
increasing its bond-purchase program next month.
Ewald Nowotny, president of the National Bank of Austria,
said in newspaper interview published on Monday that while the
ECB is right to consider adding to its bond buying to boost
inflation it should think very carefully before doing so.
Nowotny added that there had been "no decisions," only
discussions on the matter and that he would "advise more towards
caution and a steady-hand policy."
Those comments followed a weekend interview with ECB
President Mario Draghi that were seen as less dovish than his
Oct. 22 comments following the bank's meeting that month. In a
morning note, Morgan Stanley analysts said it appeared Draghi
had stiffened the bank's policy stance by saying that more
stimulus in December was an open question.
Last month, the ECB flagged the chances of further policy
stimulus by expanding its "quantitative easing" bond-buying
program and cutting its deposit rate further below zero in
December.
The dollar had been rallying in the last few weeks on
expectations that the euro zone would continue to add to
monetary stimulus while the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen
tightening policy soon, perhaps as early as December.
The euro also was bolstered by data from the euro zone
which, although sluggish, showed some signs of improvement.
Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the
euro zone was at 52.3 last month, only slightly up from the
September and preliminary October reading of 52.0.
"The euro zone was a little bit stronger this morning, and
China is obviously still a concern. But overall, I think we're
still playing the Fed card for the time being," said Fabian
Eliasson, vice president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate
Bank.
The dollar edged down against the euro 0.28 percent to
$1.1036 and the dollar index, which weighs the greenback
against six major world currencies, moved lower by 0.24 percent
to 96.719.
U.S. manufacturing data largely matched expectations among
analysts polled by Reuters. The Institute for Supply Management
Manufacturing PMI showed manufacturing growth slowed in October
for a fourth straight month, but did little to move the dollar
against the euro.
The 50.1 ISM reading just beat Reuters economists'
predictions of 50.0. A reading above 50 indicates growth in
manufacturing. The ISM figures showed manufacturing employment
slowed in October, but new manufacturing orders increased.
The dollar moved up against the yen slightly, gaining 0.02
percent to 120.63 yen after falling in early trading to session
lows of 120.24 yen.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)