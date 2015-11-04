(Updates throughout, adds quote)
* Dollar index hits 3-month high
* U.S. jobs, trade, services reports beat expectations
* Dollar climbs 1 percent vs euro
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The dollar rose sharply on
Wednesday as remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
intensified bets the central bank would raise interest rates
next month if the overall economy improves further.
The dollar index added to earlier gains tied to
surprisingly upbeat data on the U.S. services sector, propelling
this measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies to
3-month highs. As of 12:26 EST (1726 GMT), the dollar index was
up 0.81 percent at 97.943.
The dollar climbed more than 1 percent against the euro
, notching a 3-month high, while it jumped to a 2-month
high against the yen. As of 12:26 EST, the euro was down
0.99 percent at 1.0857, while the yen was down 0.41 percent at
121.54.
"Yellen reinforced the notion that a December rate hike is
very much in play," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
Interest rates futures implied traders see a 58 percent
chance of a December rate increase in the wake of Yellen's
remarks, up from 52 percent on Tuesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program. This was the strongest expectations of a
December rate move in about a month.
"If the incoming information supports that expectation then
our statement indicates that December would be a live
possibility," Yellen said at a congressional hearing on
financial regulation. [nL1N12Z1UN}
Prior to Yellen's testimony, the dollar was already higher
on encouraging domestic data in particular from a private report
that showed a surprise improvement in the vast U.S. services
sector.
"Most of the initial rise in the dollar was behind the ISM
services data which came in very strong. The U.S. economy is
doing better than some had expected," Galy said.
Other areas of the economy also showed some improvement. ADP
said U.S. private employers added 182,000 jobs in October, while
the government reported the U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply
in September to its lowest in seven months.
"The private sector continues to add jobs at a healthy pace,
and I think it's likely strong enough that if this pace of job
growth continues, it will be enough to justify a rate hike in
December," said Omer Eisner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Wednesday's jobs figures from the ADP National Employment
report come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's key non-farm
payrolls report due on Friday, which includes both public- and
private-sector employment. The ADP report beat expectations from
Reuters analysts, whose consensus forecast was for 180,000 new
jobs.
