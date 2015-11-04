(Updates throughout, adds quote)
* Dollar hits 3-1/2-month high vs euro
* Dollar index hits three-month high
* U.S. jobs, trade, services reports beat expectations
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The dollar hit a three-month
high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after comments
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and better-than-expected
U.S. data intensified bets that the U.S. central bank would
raise interest rates next month.
Yellen said the U.S. economy was performing well and could
justify an interest rate hike in December. During her comments,
the dollar hit its highest level against the euro since late
July and set a two-month high against the Japanese yen.
The Fed is "expecting the economy will continue to grow at a
pace to return inflation to our target over the medium term,"
Yellen said. "If the incoming information supports that
expectation ... December would be a live possibility" for a rate
increase.
The dollar climbed about 1 percent against the euro
to $1.0850. Against the yen, the greenback added 0.44
percent to 121.56 yen.
The dollar also rose more than 1 percent against multiple
currencies, including the Canadian dollar, New Zealand
dollar, Swedish krona, Danish krone,
Russian rouble and Turkish lira.
The dollar index added to earlier gains tied to
surprisingly upbeat data on the U.S. services sector, propelling
this measure of the greenback against a basket of currencies to
three-month highs. The index was up 0.91 percent at 98.044.
"I believe the market has come to the conclusion that the
Fed is more likely to hike than not, and other banks are more
likely to ease than not," said Lane Newman, ING Capital Markets'
director of foreign exchange, "so you put those together and you
come to the conclusion of a stronger dollar."
Data on jobs and trade also helped whet dollar bulls'
appetites. ADP said U.S. private employers added 182,000 jobs in
October, beating the consensus forecast of 180,000 from
economists in a Reuters poll, while the government reported the
U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in September to a
seven-month low.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 58 percent
chance of a December rate increase after Yellen's remarks, up
from 52 percent on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program. This was the strongest expectation of a December rate
move in about a month.
Wednesday's figures from the ADP National Employment report
precede the U.S. Labor Department's key non-farm payrolls report
due on Friday, which includes both public- and private-sector
jobs.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)