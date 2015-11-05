(Updates to U.S. trading; adds data, quote; changes bullet
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 5 The dollar hit a three-month
high against a basket of major currencies and a two-month peak
versus the yen on Thursday, underpinned by comments from Federal
Reserve officials suggesting a growing chance of an interest
rate hike next month.
Remarks from Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday boosted the
dollar, with the effect carrying over to Thursday's session. The
chances for a December rate hike are now perceived as higher
than 50 percent after Yellen laid out what appeared to be the
base case at the U.S. central bank that the economy is ready for
higher rates.
Driving home the point, New York Fed President William
Dudley later Wednesday said he would "completely agree" with
Yellen that December is a "live possibility" for raising rates.
The greenback fell to a session low against the euro
on Thursday after unexpectedly weak data on U.S. jobless claims
but largely rebounded and was last up 0.02 percent at $1.0860.
U.S. jobless claims showed the biggest weekly rise in eight
months but the level was still considered consistent with an
improving labor market.
The dollar broke out of its recent 120.00 to 121.60 range
against the yen to reach a two-month high of 122.00 yen.
It was last up 0.1 percent at 121.66 yen.
"Certainly jobless claims are not what's moving the markets
this morning," said Joseph Trevisani. "This morning has more to
do with the central bank comments we've had over the past week
or so, especially what Ms. Yellen and Mr. Dudley had to say
yesterday. The markets will tell us that they're going to hike
unless there's some intervening event to interrupt it."
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major peers, was up 0.1 percent at 98.034, having gained 0.8
percent on Wednesday.
The dollar rose more than 1 percent against sterling
after the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 0.5 percent
and gave no suggestion it was in any hurry to raise them.
Investors quickly moved expectations of a BoE rate increase
from early 2016 back to the end of next year, with a rate hike
now not fully priced in until well into 2017.
