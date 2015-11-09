(Updates throughout, changes byline, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
* Dollar regains earlier losses vs euro
* ECB seen as reaching consensus on deposit rate cut
* Dollar index approaches 6-1/2-month highs
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 9 The euro slipped from earlier
gains against the dollar on Monday after a report saying the
European Central Bank is forming a consensus to cut its deposit
interest rate further into negative territory in December.
The dollar edged up on the news, rebounding from losses
earlier in the session that saw the euro again pushing $1.08.
The report further backed notion of a divergence between the
U.S. and European central banks on monetary policy, with the Fed
largely expected to raise interest rates in December and the ECB
expected to further reduce deposit rates.
"If you want to get a bigger bang for your buck, a broader
euro weakening story rather than one that just (weakens the
euro) against the dollar, then the ECB has to do some of the
work as well," said Alan Ruskin, global co-head of FX research
at Deutsche Bank. "I think it all fits with the divergence
story."
The report by Reuters said four governing ECB members
disclosed that discussions leading up to December are not about
whether the bank will further cut rates, but by how much, with
some members advocating cutting the deposit rate as low as -0.7
percent.
The ECB cut its deposit rate to -0.2 percent in September
2014 and said it could not go any lower. However, cuts by Swiss
and Danish central banks to -0.75 percent have shown that deeper
cuts are possible.
The euro rose from its Friday lows, when it had fallen to
$1.07045, its weakest since mid-April. But then it
slipped back to trade at $1.0742 by midmorning in New York.
The euro has lost almost 6 percent versus the dollar in the
two weeks since the ECB indicated that it could expand its
asset-purchase program and further cut its deposit rate.
Before the Reuters report, some analysts had argued the
ECB's dovishness at its last meeting was the result of the
euro's strength, and the fact that the single currency had now
fallen back made another deposit rate cut less likely and
provided support to the euro.
Earlier positive news from the euro zone that showed
better-than-expected reports on French business sentiment and
German current account as well as the euro zone's Sentix
economic index had previously pushed the euro as high as
$1.0790.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, pushed back up near a 6-1/2-month
high after posting earlier losses. The index was last down 0.08
percent at 99.089.
