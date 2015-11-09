(Updates throughout, adds quote)
* Euro regains earlier losses vs dollar
* Yen up vs dollar
* ECB rate-cut report "caught the market off-guard"
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 9 The dollar fell against major
world currencies on Monday as investors took profits on the
greenback's surge last week backed by a surprisingly strong jobs
report.
The euro and yen reversed earlier declines against the
dollar and gained modestly, with the dollar also losing ground
to the British pound and Swiss franc, falling as much as 0.5
percent against both.
The dollar's early gain against the euro came after Reuters
reported that the European Central Bank is forming a consensus
to cut its deposit interest rate further into negative territory
in December.
That news "caught the market off-guard" said Ian Gordon, FX
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, but the effect has
since faded because of many variables when it comes to the ECB's
plans.
"We've had similar situations in the past where there have
been reports that a few of the governing council members were
favoring one thing or another and the market moved on it and
subsequently it was proven that that didn't represent the entire
committee," he said. "So I think people are taking a more
circumspect view on it."
The euro was up 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.0762.
The yen had traded down against the dollar until midmorning
in New York, but has since moved up 0.1 percent, pushing the
dollar to fresh session lows below 123 yen per dollar.
The dollar soared in trading Friday after the release of the
government's U.S. non-farm payroll report showed a rise of
271,000 last month, far exceeding the 180,000 new jobs for
October economists polled by Reuters had predicted.
Following the report, 15 of 17 primary dealers, the banks
that deal with the Federal Reserve directly, said they expect it
to raise rates at its next meeting in December, according to a
Reuters poll.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, fell back after earlier approaching
a 6-1/2-month high. The index was last down 0.2 percent at
98.978
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
Frances Kerry and Andrew Hay)