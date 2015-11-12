* Dollar falls vs euro
* Short positions on euro highest since June
* ECB's Draghi warning on inflation briefly knocks euro
lower
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 12 The dollar fell against major
currencies on Thursday as investors booked profits on its recent
gains, but the longer-term view on the greenback remained
bullish.
Investors' paring short positions in the euro put pressure
on the dollar, analysts said.
"I just think what we're in the midst of here is a classic
short squeeze," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency
strategist at Westpac Banking Corp. in New York.
"The euro has fallen dramatically in the last month and
you've got some aggressive short positioning out here."
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed short euro positions among speculators in futures markets
were at their highest since June.
The dollar fell 0.18 percent against the euro to
$1.0759 per euro and was down 0.21 percent against the Swiss
franc at 1.0022 francs.
The dollar index also fell 0.15 percent to 98.874.
The euro dipped briefly below $1.07 on Thursday after
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi singled out the
currency's more robust performance since May as one driver for a
"weakening" outlook on inflation.
Those losses were short-lived as profit-taking set in, but
there is a broad consensus among analysts that the dollar should
rise long-term.
"Draghi spoke very dovishly this morning and all indications
are that the Fed is going to hike policy two weeks after the ECB
eases and these two big event risks are still two and four weeks
away," said Franulovich. "So the reasons to be short euro are
still very strong."
The release of more in-line data on the U.S. economy
Thursday continued to support the case for a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike next month, leading analysts to believe the
session's early moves were likely just a function of traders
cashing in on short positions on the euro.
"I think it's probably some position changes, maybe a little
bit of market self-correction," said Juan Perez, foreign
currency trader at Tempus Consulting, noting that conditions in
Europe and the United States pointed to divergent rate policy.
"The likelihood of quantitative easing being added on in the
euro zone on Dec. 3 and of the Federal Reserve hiking rates
(later in December) are very, very high," he said.
