* U.S. dollar falls vs euro for 2nd day in a row
* Short positions on euro highest since June
* ECB's Draghi warning on inflation briefly knocks euro
lower
* Australian dollar rises 1.1 percent vs U.S. dollar
(Recasts opening, adds quote, updates data)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 12 The U.S. dollar dropped for a
second day on Thursday as investors booked profits from its
precipitous rise in November, sending other major currencies
higher.
The dollar fell against the euro, yen and Swiss franc, but
analysts remained bullish on the longer-term view of the
greenback.
"It's just a bit of profit-taking," said Juan Perez, foreign
currency trader at Tempus Consulting. "The one thing that's
inevitable is for the dollar to rise."
The U.S. dollar has risen nearly 3.0 percent against the
euro so far in November after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs
report Oct. 28 bolstered the case for a Federal Reserve
interest-rate hike in December. That has pushed traders to back
short-term trades on the euro.
Latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed short euro positions among speculators in futures markets
were at their highest since June.
The dollar fell 0.34 percent against the euro to
$1.0778 per euro and was down 0.25 percent against the Swiss
franc at 1.0018 francs.
The dollar index also fell 0.3 percent to 98.706. The
dollar slipped 0.14 percent against the yen to 122.65 yen.
Perez pointed to political instability in Portugal, Greece
and Spain as well as comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi that suggested the bank was open to more
easing in the euro zone next month as indicators that Thursday's
dollar losses were likely short-lived.
German 10-year yields fell 1 basis point to 0.60 percent
, having opened the day higher. All other euro zone
yields were down on the day.
In contrast to Europe's troubles, more in-line data on the
U.S. economy Thursday reinforced expectations for higher U.S.
interest rates that raise demand for the dollar.
U.S. jobless claims held steady last week and job openings,
an economic indicator said to be on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
radar, increased in September.
"The likelihood of quantitative easing being added on in the
euro zone on Dec. 3 and of the Federal Reserve hiking rates
(later in December) are very, very high," Perez said.
Further illustrating the divergence between the U.S. and
euro zone's respective positions, the gap between U.S.
and German five-year yields rose to 181
basis points, the highest since 1999.
The biggest mover against the U.S. dollar was the Australian
dollar, which was buoyed by a surprising jobs report that showed
the country's economy created 58,600 jobs last month and knocked
0.3 percentage points off its unemployment rate.
The Aussie at one point was 1.1 percent higher versus the
dollar in overnight trading. It was last up 0.8 percent at
$0.7118.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by David
Gaffen; Editing by Andrew Hay)