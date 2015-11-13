* Dollar rises after better-than-expected U.S. consumer
sentiment report
* Dollar index headed down for week
* Dollar headed for positive week vs euro, Swiss franc
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 13 The dollar moved higher against
major currencies on Friday as U.S. consumer sentiment beat
forecasts, gaining for the second straight month and further
bolstering expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest
rates in December.
Even a U.S. retail sales report that fell short of
expectations amid a surprise decline in automobile purchases did
not deter the dollar. The 0.1 percent increase in
month-over-month sales was enough to send the dollar higher
against the euro, yen, pound and Swiss franc.
Reuters economists had predicted a 0.3 percent rise for
retail sales.
"The takeaway here is that the market sees a high bar for
the Fed not to raise rates next month and so, although today's
numbers were underwhelming, it shouldn't keep the Fed from
moving next month," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The dollar jumped 0.85 percent against the euro to
$1.0726, putting it on track to end the week barely higher
against the euro zone currency.
Helping further push the dollar up against the single
currency, data from Europe overnight continued to back the case
for policy divergence between the Fed and European Central Bank.
The euro zone economy grew by a quarterly rate of 0.3 percent in
the June-September period, down from 0.4 percent the previous
quarter.
Germany, France and Italy, the euro zone's largest
economies, all showed subdued growth, with only Spain growing at
a notable rate.
The contrast in economic reports has analysts expecting the
ECB to add further monetary easing in December just weeks before
the Fed is expected to raise rates.
The dollar also rose on the day against the Japanese yen
and British pound, up 0.15 percent and 0.25
percent respectively. The day's gains were not enough to reverse
the weekly trend, however, as the greenback was on track to fall
against both currencies for the week.
The dollar gained 0.85 percent against the Swiss franc
on Friday, to 1.0081 francs. It was headed for a modest
0.17 percent weekly gain.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of world currencies, rose 0.4 percent to 99.045. The
index is down about 0.2 percent this week as profit-taking sent
it lower earlier in the week.
