* Fed speakers bolster December hike view

* U.S. housing starts fall, but building permits rise

* Euro recovers from lows, but respite seen temporary (Recasts, updates prices, adds quote, U.S. data, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 18 The dollar slid from a seven-month peak against a currency basket on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due later in the session, which could affirm expectations of a rate increase next month.

Despite Wednesday's pullback, the dollar index was still up 2.7 percent so far this month, on track for its best monthly performance since March. Many analysts believed this afternoon's Fed minutes could be a major catalyst for another leg-up in the dollar.

Comments by Fed officials on Wednesday pertaining to an eventual lift-off in interest rates have cemented the view of a December move.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, said it will be soon be appropriate to raise rates given that global financial markets have stabilized since the August turmoil.

New York Fed President William Dudley and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester more or less echoed Lockhart's sentiment.

"Today's minutes will help show whether the Fed's hawkish shift was unanimous or merely a majority decision, which could help traders better handicap the likelihood of a December rate hike," said Matt Weller, senior market analyst at FOREX.com in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"It's worth noting that the Fed's meeting took place before the impressive October employment report, so any apprehension about dovish FOMC minutes may have faded since then anyway."

Futures traders have placed a 72 percent chance the Fed will raise rates at the December meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch on Wednesday.

The dollar index hit a fresh seven-month high of 99.756, before slipping 0.1 percent on the day to 99.519. The dollar was little changed against the yen at 123.43 yen, but was up 0.3 percent versus the Swiss franc at 1.01755 francs .

Data showing U.S. housing starts in October fell to a seven-month low hardly made a dent on the dollar. The upshot was that building permits rose, suggesting a generally solid housing market.

The dollar's dip saw the euro regain ground despite caution in the market as French police hunted a Belgian militant suspected of masterminding last week's attacks on Paris.

The single currency rose 0.2 percent to $1.0673, having dropped to a seven-month low of $1.0629 on Tuesday. The euro has been losing ground on expectations the European Central Bank will ease further in December, with many predicting it will reach parity with the dollar. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)