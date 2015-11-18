* Fed officials rallied for December U.S. hike-minutes
* Fed speakers bolster chances of December rate increase
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 18 The dollar hit a seven-month
peak against a currency basket on Wednesday in choppy trading
after minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting
suggested that a December rate increase was on the cards given
the improvement in global market conditions and the U.S.
economy.
The U.S. currency also rose to a 10-month peak against the
Swiss franc and struck its highest level since August versus the
yen following the Fed minutes.
The minutes showed several Fed officials pushed for a
possible December hike at the central bank's last meeting in
October. It was an unusually direct reference to the December
increase, with only "a couple" of members expressing concerns
about setting too strong an expectation of action.
"The minutes from the meeting...should keep alive the
dollar's broader trend higher,' said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"More importantly, there was not a significant discussion
regarding the headwinds caused by a strong dollar."
Comments by Fed officials on Wednesday pertaining to a
lift-off in rates have cemented the view of a December move.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, a voting member of the
Federal Open Market Committee, said, for instance, it will soon
be appropriate to raise rates as global financial markets have
stabilized since the August turmoil.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Cleveland Fed
President Loretta Mester more or less echoed Lockhart's
sentiment.
Futures traders, however, have placed a 68 percent chance of
the Fed raising rates in December, down from 72 percent this
morning, according to the CME Group's FedWatch on Wednesday.
Alfonso Esparaza, senior currency strategist at OANDA in
Toronto, said the fact that there was debate about the U.S.
economic outlook among Fed members may have reduced the
probability of a December action.
The dollar index hit a fresh seven-month high of 99.853, and
was last flat on the day at 99.65. The dollar was up
slightly against the yen at 123.56 yen, after touching a
three-month peak of 123.67 following the Fed minutes.
The U.S. currency rose to a 10-month high against the Swiss
franc of 1.0219 francs. It last changed hands at 1.0196,
up 0.6 pecent.
The franc's weakness was also stoked by comments from the
Swiss National Bank earlier saying in a statement that it was
gearing current policies to weaken the country's overvalued
currency.
The euro, meanwhile, was flat on the day versus the dollar
at $1.0644.
