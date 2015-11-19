(Recasts, adds quote, U.S. data; updates prices, changes
byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Dollar struggles to capitalize on signs Fed ready to move
* Euro pushes back above $1.07
* Yen edges to session high after BoJ holds steady as
expected
* Australian, New Zealand dollars biggest gainers
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 19 The dollar weakened across the
board on Thursday after rising for four straight sessions, as
investors cashed in recent gains driven by widespread
expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate increase
next month.
The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting released
on Wednesday reinforced the rate hike view, providing broad,
long-term support for the dollar.
However, some analysts opined that the minutes also showed a
debate among the Fed members of the monetary policy committee
about the U.S. economic outlook, which may have affected
sentiment about an impending rate hike in December. That could
partly explain why the dollar weakened despite a generally
upbeat view on the U.S. economy, analysts said.
Still, futures traders have placed a 72 percent chance of
the Fed raising rates next month on Thursday, up from 68 percent
following the release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday afternoon,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
"What we're seeing is probably a squeeze in dollar longs,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist, at BNP Paribas in
New York.
Last week's U.S. dollar net long positions of $33.68 billion
were the largest since mid-August.
"The Fed minutes were not dovish, so this pullback in the
dollar could just be position-adjustment. The outlook on the
dollar has not really changed," Serebriakov said.
In late morning trading, the dollar fell 0.7 percent against
the yen to 122.82. The yen strengthened after the Bank of
Japan kept policy steady.
The dollar index was down 0.7 percent at 98.951. On
Wednesday, the index hit a seven-month peak.
Losses in the dollar index could be mainly attributed to the
greenback's fall against the euro. The euro on Thursday rose 0.7
percent to $1.0739.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand and Australian dollars
were the biggest gainers against the U.S. currency, both
rising more than 1 percent.
Still, there are plenty of dollar bulls out there.
"We think only about 60 percent of the Fed hike is priced
in, so there is clearly scope for the dollar to go higher if
that pricing moves to 80-90 percent," said Barclays strategist
Nick Sgouropoulos. "You could see this morning that people are
selling the rally in euro-dollar."
The fed funds futures curve is pricing in two rate hikes
with a minimal chance of a third throughout 2016.
Data showing a fall in U.S. initial jobless claims last week
and a slight pick-up in factory activity also supported a rate
hike in December.
