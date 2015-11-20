* Euro falls back below $1.07
* Draghi comments on deposit rates spur more selling
* Speculation Swiss National Bank intervened this week grows
(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
previous LONDON)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 20 The euro fell against the
dollar on Friday after two days of gains, pressured by comments
from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who expressed
willingness to add more stimulus to the euro zone economy to
raise inflation.
Most major banks have stuck firmly to the view that the euro
will fall toward parity with the dollar in the months ahead as
the Federal Reserve begins to lift interest rates while the ECB
takes the opposite course.
The euro, which earlier slipped back below $1.07 against the
dollar, was down nearly three percent so far in November, on
pace for its worst month performance since March.
Draghi on Friday suggested that the ECB would do whatever it
takes to raise inflation as fast as possible, and pointed to the
benefits of a cut in deposit rates to aid an expansion of its
quantitative easing programme of bond-buying.
"The comments support expectations of additional, possibly
aggressive, stimulus at the (ECB's) December policy meeting,"
said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist, at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
By mid-morning trading, the euro fell 0.3 percent against
the dollar to $1.0695, and was down 0.4 percent versus
the yen at 131.30 yen.
The dollar, meanwhile, slipped 0.1 percent against the yen
to 122.75 yen, but was up 0.2 percent versus the Swiss
franc at 1.0142 francs.
Speculation among market participants of intervention by the
Swiss National Bank intensified this week, weakening the Swiss
currency. The euro slid 0.2 percent against the franc to 1.0849
francs.
Overall, there are some question marks over the dollar's
ability to rise in the sort of sustained fashion seen at the end
of 2014.
For the short term, the options market has substantial
barriers in place around $1.06, preventing the euro from falling
further. On the other hand, some investors may simply not have
the appetite to put yet more money on the table just as the year
is closing.
"It's hard not to say that you're bullish on the U.S.
dollar," said Ken Lambden, senior investment manager at Barings
Asset Management in London said at the Reuters summit this week.
"But we don't think U.S. growth is as strong as it looks. So
there is a case to say you could get some strength out of the
euro on the back of an improving economic performance next
year."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)