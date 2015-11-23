* Dollar adds to overnight gains
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 23 The dollar rose to an
eight-month high on Monday, as unusually hawkish comments from a
regional U.S. Federal Reserve president over the weekend further
cemented expectations of an interest rate hike next month.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Saturday cited
a "strong case" for raising rates when Fed policymakers meet
next month, as long as U.S. economic data does not disappoint.
Williams, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee,
also said the Fed could raise rates in the near term, but should
do so at a gradual pace.
His comments overshadowed Monday's lackluster U.S.
manufacturing and housing reports.
Data showed on Monday that manufacturing activity slowed to
the lowest level since October 2013 and existing home sales
declined 3.4 percent last month, but both surveys continued to
support long-term stability in the U.S. economy.
Existing home sales are up 3.9 percent from a year ago, on
track to record the best annual sales in eight years. The drop
in manufacturing was pronounced but remained supportive of the
sector expanding at a solid pace.
"While (the data) failed to meet expectations, it's not
going to do anything to drastically change the story of what's
been driving markets, which is the diverging monetary policy
(between the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank)," said
John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting in
Washington.
"If you were on the side of Fed raising interest rates in
December this will do little to change your mind from that
happening."
Markets largely expect the Fed to raise U.S. interest rates
next month, strengthening the dollar, while the ECB is expected
to further ease its currency at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, rose 0.4 percent, touching 100.00,
an eight-month high not far from this year's peak of 100.390.
The euro fell below $1.06, hitting a new seven-month
low against the dollar. It was last down 0.3 percent at $1.0610.
Robust sentiment surveys from the euro zone offered the
single currency support, but traders and analysts were
reluctant to predict any bounce before an ECB meeting next month
that is expected to ease monetary policy.
The Japanese yen also was slightly weaker against the
dollar ahead of a week lightened in trading terms by a holiday
in Japan on Monday and the Thanksgiving holiday in the United
States.
