* Dollar rises after positive manufacturing data
* Euro falls on Reuters report ECB considering 2-tier bank
charges
* ECB seen cutting deposit rate by as much as 30 bps next
week
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 25 The dollar rose on Wednesday
after strong economic data further backed the case for the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, and after officials
said the European Central Bank was discussing additional options
for stimulating the economy.
Manufacturing output rose well above economists'
expectations in October and a gauge of U.S. business investment
plans surged. A survey of factories also showed a rise in new
orders last month, the Commerce Department said.
The data turned the dollar upwards against the yen,
which rallied overnight on heightened tensions between Russia
and Turkey. The dollar touched a session high against the yen
after the data; it last traded at 122.84 yen.
"(The data) was a boost of confidence for the market that is
generally dollar-bullish at the moment," said Boris Schlossberg,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New
York. "There was nothing there to shake the markets' belief that
a December rate hike is (looming)."
The euro recovered slightly after hitting a seven-month low
against the dollar after Reuters reported the ECB is considering
different policy options such as whether to stagger charges on
banks hoarding cash, or buy more debt, as part of efforts to
stimulate the euro zone. The ECB holds a policy meeting on Dec
3.
The single currency fell more than a cent after the
story, to $1.05785, weakest since mid-April.
"Certainly pushing the euro through $1.06 this morning was a
big move," said Schlossberg, "and I think the market really has
1.0550 in its eye right now on the euro."
The dollar strengthened across the board and touched a new
eight-month high of 100.09 against a basket of six major peers
.
Stephen Jen, who runs London-based hedge fund SLJ Macro
Partners, said he believed the ECB would cut the deposit rate by
at least 30 basis points to -0.5 percent.
The consensus from a Reuters poll is that the ECB will cut
the deposit rate to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent now.
Policymakers are discussing a split-level rate - a contested
step that would impose a higher charge on banks depending on the
amount they deposit with the ECB - to soften the impact of any
further deposit rate cut on banks.
"Draghi said he wanted to accelerate the recovery in
inflation," said Jen. "That could not possibly be achieved by
cutting the rate by 0.1 percentage points, as the market was
expecting."
