* Dollar up modestly against major currencies
* U.S. economic, housing data disappoints; dollar bulls not
fazed
* ECB widely expected to ease at Thursday's policy meeting
* Yuan stronger offshore before IMF decision
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 30 The dollar gained marginally
against major currencies on Monday as expectations for further
stimulus this week from the European Central Bank drove the euro
to its lowest since April.
Trading was subdued, with the dollar moving in tight ranges
against most rivals early in the North American trading session.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against
six major world currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 100.150 after
touching a new 8-1/2-month high of 100.310 overnight.
The release of disappointing data on U.S. business sentiment
and pending home sales failed to change the market's bullish
dollar sentiment.
The main focus for markets this week will be a series of
central bank meetings, chiefly the ECB on Thursday, when it is
widely expected to cut interest rates on euro deposits and
extend its quantitative easing program.
By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise
U.S. rates for the first time in almost a decade later in
December.
"The market's really kind of looking through the numbers
that are coming out right now and more looking towards the end
of the week and central bank discussions," said Douglas
Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in
New York.
The University of Chicago's purchasing management index was
more than five points below expectations, and U.S. pending home
sales, which were expected to rise by 1 percent, increased by
just 0.2 percent.
The euro was down 0.15 percent at $1.0572 but off its
session low of $1.0564.
Besides low volatility in the markets, trading volumes were
particularly light, Borthwick said.
"We're coming to (central banks') decision time," he said,
"and people either have their positions on or they're taking
risks off the table."
The IMF on Monday will announce its official decision on
whether to include China's yuan, or renminbi, in its special
drawing rights currency but did not say what time it would do
so.
Most analysts expect the IMF to add the yuan to its basket
of reserve currencies. The offshore yuan gained
overnight amid talk of intervention by Beijing to tighten the
spread between on- and offshore rates, but in thin action, the
dollar rose against the currency during U.S. trading.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)