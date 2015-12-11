(Adds new data, new information, new quote)

* Dollar rises briefly after strong retail sales, producer prices

* China fears, global market volatility later pushes dollar lower

* Market shifting focus to path of possible 2016 interest rates

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Dec 11 The dollar fell on Friday against key world currencies amid a selloff sparked by market volatility concerns and slumping commodity prices that overshadowed solid U.S. retail sales data and in-line consumer sentiment.

The greenback had edged higher in morning trading against major rivals, and got a modest bump from U.S. retail sales data that showed consumer spending rising solidly. But it turned negative shortly after as the data looked unlikely to support further monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve beyond December's heavily anticipated rate increase in the face of global concerns.

"At this point, the market is shifting its focus off next week's Fed rate hike, which has largely been baked in, and on to the path of normalization in 2016," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"So these external macro factors could limit the scope of Fed hikes next year and that is weighing on the dollar."

Oil has fallen near seven-year lows this week and China's yuan fell another half percent against the dollar in offshore overnight trading after authorities set the mid-point for the currency's tightly controlled official onshore value at its lowest in more than four years.

The yuan's slide contrasts sharply with the normally tight ranges kept by the People's Bank of China and looks to have been triggered by the International Monetary Fund approving inclusion of the yuan in its basket of reserve currencies on Nov. 30, for which bankers say China was keeping yuan rates steady.

Those factors pushed traders out of what had been largely long-dollar positions, said Steve Englander, director and global head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup, boosting European currencies.

"When you have a selloff in risk, Europe tends to appreciate," he said. "I think that's why we're seeing euro strength and European currency strength. But everything correlated with risk is selling off badly."

The dollar fell as much as 0.7 percent versus both the Swiss franc and the euro. It last traded down 0.3 percent against the franc at 0.9842 francs per dollar. The euro was last up 0.45 percent versus the dollar at $1.0989.

The risk selloff also pushed the dollar lower against the Japanese yen, which moved below 121 for the first time since early November. The dollar was last down 0.45 percent versus the yen to 121.04 yen. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)