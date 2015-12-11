(Adds new data, new information, new quote)
* Dollar rises briefly after strong retail sales, producer
prices
* China fears, global market volatility later pushes dollar
lower
* Market shifting focus to path of possible 2016 interest
rates
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Dec 11 The dollar fell on Friday
against key world currencies amid a selloff sparked by market
volatility concerns and slumping commodity prices that
overshadowed solid U.S. retail sales data and in-line consumer
sentiment.
The greenback had edged higher in morning trading against
major rivals, and got a modest bump from U.S. retail sales data
that showed consumer spending rising solidly. But
it turned negative shortly after as the data looked unlikely to
support further monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal
Reserve beyond December's heavily anticipated rate increase in
the face of global concerns.
"At this point, the market is shifting its focus off next
week's Fed rate hike, which has largely been baked in, and on to
the path of normalization in 2016," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"So these external macro factors could limit the scope of
Fed hikes next year and that is weighing on the dollar."
Oil has fallen near seven-year lows this week and China's
yuan fell another half percent against the dollar in offshore
overnight trading after authorities set the mid-point for the
currency's tightly controlled official onshore value at its
lowest in more than four years.
The yuan's slide contrasts sharply with the normally tight
ranges kept by the People's Bank of China and looks to have been
triggered by the International Monetary Fund approving inclusion
of the yuan in its basket of reserve currencies on Nov. 30, for
which bankers say China was keeping yuan rates steady.
Those factors pushed traders out of what had been largely
long-dollar positions, said Steve Englander, director and global
head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup, boosting European
currencies.
"When you have a selloff in risk, Europe tends to
appreciate," he said. "I think that's why we're seeing euro
strength and European currency strength. But everything
correlated with risk is selling off badly."
The dollar fell as much as 0.7 percent versus both the Swiss
franc and the euro. It last traded down 0.3 percent against the
franc at 0.9842 francs per dollar. The euro was
last up 0.45 percent versus the dollar at $1.0989.
The risk selloff also pushed the dollar lower against the
Japanese yen, which moved below 121 for the first time since
early November. The dollar was last down 0.45 percent versus the
yen to 121.04 yen.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Patrick Graham in London;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)