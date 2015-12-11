* Dollar rises briefly after solid retail sales data
By Dion Rabouin and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 11 The dollar fell on Friday
against a basket of currencies as a sell-off on Wall Street and
slumping commodity prices overshadowed solid data on U.S. retail
sales data and consumer sentiment which may encourage the
Federal Reserve to hike interest rates next week.
The greenback initially rose on a November rise in retail
sales before turning negative on the view the modest growth in
stores spending was not strong enough to support further
monetary tightening beyond next week.
"At this point, the market is shifting its focus off next
week's Fed rate hike, which has largely been baked in, and on to
the path of normalization in 2016," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The dollar index fell 0.4 percent at 97.560. On the
week, it was down 0.8 percent as Wall Street had a dismal week.
Oil fell to near seven-year lows this week and China's yuan
fell another half percent against the dollar in offshore
overnight trading after authorities set the mid-point for the
currency's tightly controlled official onshore value at its
lowest in more than four years.
"So these external macro factors could limit the scope of
Fed hikes next year and that is weighing on the dollar," Esiner
said.
The futures market suggested traders priced in a 79 percent
chance of a rate increase on Wednesday the end of the Fed's
policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. They
don't expect another hike until the middle of 2016.
Those factors caused traders to exit long dollar positions,
said Steve Englander, director and global head of G10 FX
strategy at Citigroup, boosting European currencies.
The dollar fell as much as 0.7 percent versus both the Swiss
franc and the euro. It last traded down 0.5 percent against the
franc at 0.9823 francs per dollar. The euro was
last up 0.45 percent versus the dollar at $1.0989.
"When you have a selloff in risk, Europe tends to
appreciate," Englander said. "I think that's why we're seeing
euro strength and European currency strength. But everything
correlated with risk is selling off badly."
The risk selloff also pushed the dollar lower against the
Japanese yen, which moved below 121 yen for the first time since
early November.
The dollar was last down 0.45 percent versus the yen to
121.04 yen, bringing its weekly loss to 1.9 percent.
