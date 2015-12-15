(Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 15 The U.S. dollar rebounded from a roughly six-week low against the euro on Tuesday after data showed inflation pressures rose in the United States in November, cementing expectations for a hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The euro dipped from a roughly six-week high of $1.10600 hit earlier in the session to a session low of $1.09340 after Labor Department data showed that the U.S. core Consumer Price Index rose 2.0 percent in the 12 months through November, marking the largest gain since May 2014.

The data gave traders more confidence that the Fed would hike rates Wednesday for the first time in nearly a decade, a move which is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

"It's one less roadblock to hold back the FOMC," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago, in reference to the CPI data and the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

Analysts attributed the earlier roughly six-week high in the euro to continued repurchases of the currency, or "short-covering," in the wake of the European Central Bank's smaller-than-expected stimulus move this month and the view that the Fed could indicate Wednesday that it will be slow to raise U.S. rates further after the first hike.

Those expectations for a so-called dovish pace of rate hikes after the first move by the U.S. central bank capped the dollar's gains against the euro, said Steven Englander, head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at Citi in New York.

"It's very unlikely that the Fed will give a hawkish hike tomorrow," he said in reference to potential signals from the Fed on Wednesday that it will hike rates at a fast pace after the first move.

Gains in stock markets worldwide and oil prices also boosted risk appetite, leading the dollar to gain against the safe-haven yen but slip against riskier emerging market currencies. The dollar was last down 0.90 percent against the Mexican peso at 17.15 pesos after hitting a record high Monday of 17.47.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.5 percent at 98.095 after hitting a nearly six-week low of 97.190..

The dollar was last up 0.39 percent against the yen at 121.515 yen. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)