* Yen hits 11-week peak vs dollar, highest vs euro since
April
* Disappointing German inflation data knocks euro lower
* Yuan hits weakest offshore since Sept 2011
* Aussie, commodity-linked currencies fall on China worries
(Updates throughout, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 4 The Japanese yen rose broadly on
Monday, as financial market turbulence sent traders scrambling
for the traditional low-risk currency after disappointing
Chinese factory data sparked a selloff on global stock markets.
The yen rose to an 11-week high against the dollar and
climbed to a level not seen since April versus the euro.
"It's your classic risk-off move and you have your
safe-haven play in the yen," said Alberto Boquin, FX macro
strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York.
A 7 percent slide in Shanghai shares suggested the global
economy may struggle this year to handle many more rises in U.S.
interest rates, which would be likely to drive any further
dollar rally.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in December,
the first rate hike in nearly a decade.
"Global weakness could throw a wrench against another U.S.
rate hike," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst with Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington.
China's yuan currency hit its lowest in more than four years
in both onshore and offshore trade. .
Nervousness about the ongoing contraction among Chinese
manufacturers despite Beijing's surprise devaluation in August
sent traders to embrace the yen.
The yen rose 0.7 percent against the dollar to 119.40 yen
. During the session, the yen hit as high as 118.77, which
was an 11-week high. Against the euro, the yen was
last up 1 percent at 129.17 yen per euro. It reached a session
high as 128.68 yen per euro.
Renewed worries about China, the world's second largest
economy, also hurt the Australian dollar and other currencies
whose economies export heavily to China.
The Aussie and New Zealand dollar were down more than 1
percent against the U.S. dollar, while the
Canadian dollar shed 0.9 percent to stand at C$1.3956
per dollar.
On the other hand, the greenback erased earlier losses
against the euro after data showed German inflation unexpectedly
slowed in December, bringing the annual rate in 2015 to a record
low.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.0816, retreating
from a session high of $1.0946.
"The last thing Europe needs is low inflation. It reinforces
the notion of further easing policy at the European Central
Bank," Western Union's Manimbo said.
Among other European currencies, the Swedish crown fell
against the euro and dollar after the country's central bank
gave its governor the power to intervene immediately to weaken
the crown in a bid to stimulate its economy.
It was down 0.8 percent at 8.5134 crown per dollar
and 0.2 percent lower at 9.2155 crown per euro.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Toby Chopra, Alistair Bell and David Gregorio)