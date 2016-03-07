* Rising oil prices revive bids for riskier currencies
* Dollar rose earlier on view of resilient U.S. economy
* Euro weakened initially because of bets on more ECB
stimulus
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 7 The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Monday as big gains in oil prices
rekindled demand for the euro and commodity-sensitive
currencies, soothing concerns about the effects of weak
commodity prices on the global economy.
A rally in industrial metal markets led by a 20 percent
surge in iron ore prices also stoked bids for riskier currencies
and reduced the allure of the greenback.
The increase in oil and metal prices followed assurances
from China this weekend that its economy is not heading for a
hard landing.
"The market was overly bearish on the Chinese economy. We
are seeing a repricing of that," said Charles St-Arnaud,
currency strategist at Nomura Securities International in New
York.
The greenback rose earlier on Monday on the euro's weakness
and a reassessment by traders of Friday's jobs report, which
showed stronger-than-forecast hiring in February but a surprise
dip in average hourly earnings.
The dollar slipped on Friday as some investors focused on
the disappointing wage aspect of the report. It rose earlier on
Monday as the payrolls data lessened worries about a U.S.
recession in the coming months.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.2 percent at
97.132, erasing an earlier 0.4 percent gain.
The modest revival of the euro, Australian dollar and other
commodity currencies versus the greenback will likely be
short-lived as the backup in oil and metal prices is expected
fade, St-Arnaud said.
The euro initially fell early Monday on bets of stimulus
from the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to support
fragile euro zone growth.
"There is a lot of expectations with what the ECB would do,"
said Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate
Bank in New York.
The ECB is expected to cut interest rates deeper into
negative territory and to adjust its 1.1 trillion euro
bond-purchase program, but after the bank disappointed many in
markets in December, traders have been loath to bet more heavily
against the single currency.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1008 and down 0.5
percent to 124.75 yen.
Meanwhile, most commodity currencies wiped out early losses
as oil prices moved further away from 12-year lows set in
February on hopes of reduced supply in the face of soft global
demand.
The Australian dollar was up 0.4 percent at $0.7473
while the Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.3289.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Steve Orlofsky)