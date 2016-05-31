(Recasts; updates prices, adds comments)
* British voters move toward voting to leave EU - ICM
surveys
* Dollar hits eight-day high vs pound
* Dollar gains modestly vs euro
* Dollar falls vs yen on risk-off mood
* Dollar index set to gain 2.9 pct in May
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 31 The U.S. dollar hit an
eight-day high against the British pound and gained slightly
against the euro after two surveys showed that those campaigning
for Britain to leave the European Union had moved ahead, while
the yen gained on the nervousness.
A telephone poll conducted by polling firm ICM showed 45
percent of respondents favoured leaving the EU compared with 42
percent who said they would vote to stay in the bloc.
A separate weekly online poll by ICM published
simultaneously showed voters favoured Britain leaving the EU by
47 percent to 44 percent. Last week's ICM poll put the two camps
neck and neck at 45 percent each.
Analysts said the polls surprised traders who had become
complacent about the risk of a British exit, or Brexit, from the
EU and hurt the euro given the negative effects that such an
exit would likely have on other European countries.
Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the
28-member EU. The Bank of England has said a Brexit could tip
the economy into recession.
"Euro was affected by the weakness in cable," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking
Corporation in New York, in reference to the weakness in the
pound against the dollar.
The pound was last down 1.1 percent against the
greenback at $1.4476, near an eight-day low of $1.4464. The
pound was on track to post its first monthly loss against the
dollar in three months in May, of just under 1 percent.
The euro was last down 0.13 percent at $1.1129, down from a
session high of $1.1173 hit earlier. The safe-haven yen
benefited, with the dollar last down 0.5 percent against the
currency at 110.55 yen, near a session low of 110.51 yen touched
earlier.
"There is a little contagion to other European currencies"
from the Brexit polls, said Axel Merk, chief investment officer
of Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments. "If the UK were
to leave, it would have ripple effects elsewhere."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was on track for its
biggest gain in six months in May, of 2.9 percent. The dollar
remained on track for its biggest monthly gain against the yen
in 1-1/2 years, of about 4 percent.
Increased expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in
June or July boosted the dollar in May.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)