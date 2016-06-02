* Dollar falls vs yen, touches 17-day low
* Below-expected payrolls data cuts outlook for Friday jobs
report
* Dollar rises vs euro after ECB growth expectations
underwhelm
(Updates to afternoon trading, adds quote, updates data)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 2 The dollar fell to its lowest
against the yen in more than two weeks on Thursday, weighed down
by uncertainty over the impact of policy divergence between the
U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.
Investors sold dollars and bought yen as skepticism of the
Bank of Japan's monetary policy grew and doubt loomed about the
likelihood of the Fed raising interest rates ahead of Friday's
U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
A weaker-than-expected ADP National Employment Report showed
U.S. private payrolls increased by 173,000 last month, missing
estimates of 175,000 new jobs expected by economists surveyed by
Reuters. That helped trim expectations for Friday's jobs report
and increased doubt the Fed would raise U.S. overnight interest
rates at its upcoming policy meeting, analysts said.
"Between now and the Fed's June meeting there are very few
data points and the (non-farm payrolls) number is a fairly
important, fairly significant one," said Fabian Eliasson, vice
president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New
York.
Fed funds futures show traders see only a 21 percent chance
the U.S. central bank will raise rates when it next meets on
June 14-15, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
This week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a
2-1/2-year delay in a sales tax increase, raising concerns among
some analysts that the country could be less likely to provide
additional monetary stimulus and that current efforts have
failed.
"What we're seeing is a continued disappointment in terms of
monetary policy out of Japan, which has put downward pressure on
USDJPY as the yen continues to strengthen," said Scott Smith,
senior corporate FX trader and market analyst at Cambridge
Global Payments in Toronto.
The dollar fell to 108.50 yen in early trading, its lowest
since May 16. That level was down 2.5 percent from a one-month
high of 111.45 yen on Monday.
The greenback was last down 0.65 percent to 108.83 yen
.
The dollar rose against the euro after the European Central
Bank kept its interest rate unchanged and ECB President Mario
Draghi said the bank made only marginal upward adjustments to
its growth projections.
The ECB edged up its inflation forecast for 2016 but
predicted price growth would remain below target through 2018.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.115.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major world currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 95.555.
