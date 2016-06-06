* Dollar index hits almost 4-week low during Yellen speech
* Yellen speech fails to increase Fed rate hike odds
* Brexit fears drag sterling to 3-week low
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar fell to its lowest
in almost four weeks on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen gave few hints a U.S. interest rate hike is forthcoming
following Friday's weak U.S. payrolls report.
The dollar took its largest one-day percentage fall against
a basket of major currencies in four months on Friday after the
jobs report, which was the weakest in nearly six years.
In a speech on Monday, Yellen sounded a generally upbeat
tone, saying that interest rate increases would be forthcoming.
But she removed a reference to the timing of the hikes.
On May 27, Yellen said a rate increase could be appropriate
in the coming months if the economy and jobs market improved
further.
Yellen's statement "was generally more positive than I would
have expected given Friday's number, but the fact that she did
remove that timeframe I think just suggests that June's off the
table" (for a rate hike), said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst
at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.
"July, I think, is still in play but that's going to require
upcoming economic data to suggest that the jobs number of Friday
was a little bit more of an outlier, not necessarily a trend in
slowing jobs growth."
Friday's data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by
38,000 jobs last month. That was the weakest reading since
September 2010 and missed a forecast of a 164,000 increase.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six
major currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 93.745, its lowest since
May 11, during Yellen's remarks. It was last down 0.04 percent
at 93.995.
"Some had thought that maybe Yellen would continue to hold a
hawkish view, but in reality what could she say? Overall that
print was terrible," said John Doyle, director of markets at
Tempus Inc. "And with Fed saying that they're data-dependent,
you can't have a (jobs report) like that and then expect them to
raise rates two weeks later."
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders have all but
priced out any chance the Fed will raise rates at its policy
meeting next week, Reuters data showed.
Sterling fell more than 1 percent to a three-week low after
a number of polls pointed to the "leave" camp ahead of the June
23 referendum on whether Britain stays in the EU.
The pound was 0.4 percent lower at $1.4456
after falling in Asian trade to $1.4352, its lowest since May
16.
