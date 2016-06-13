(Updates prices, adds comment, changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
* Yen surges to 3-year high vs euro, pound
* Brexit worries spread across markets
* 3-month dollar/yen swaps at lowest in at least 7 years
* Euro/sterling implied volatility hits record high
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 13 The safe-haven yen firmed
broadly on Monday, hitting a three-year peak against the euro
and sterling and a six-week high versus the dollar on concerns
Britain could vote to leave the European Union in a referendum
two weeks from now.
Uncertainty about the outcome of this week's Federal Open
Market Committee policy meeting contributed to the greenback's
decline, with the dollar underperforming since the release in
early June of a much weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report
for May. The jobs data has drastically reduced the chances the
Fed will hike rates either in June or July.
Sterling, meanwhile, has been dominated by Brexit concerns
since late last year, although other currencies have until now
appeared largely protected against worries over Britain's EU
future.
With bookmakers and betting exchanges shortening their odds
on a vote to leave following a couple of too-close-to-call polls
at the weekend, with one putting the "Leave" campaign 10 points
ahead, those fears seemed to be spreading on Monday.
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York, said Brexit has kept the market on
edge. He cited the unknown impact on the UK economy, as well as
the fact that Britain's exit would "present the first formal
challenge to the current global economic order and could spark a
much wider and more dangerous fracture of the European Union."
As investors ditched riskier assets, the euro dropped to its
lowest against the yen, 119.01, since February 2013.
It was last at 119.88, down 0.4 percent.
Sterling, which was down broadly, also fell to a three-year
low of 149.50 yen. The pound last traded down 0.7
percent at 151.79 yen. Against the dollar, sterling fell to a
two-month low but subsequently recovered to trade up at $1.4285
.
The dollar fell against the yen to a six-week trough of
105.75. By mid-morning, the dollar was down 0.5 percent
at 106.45.
Aside from the weak U.S. jobs data for May, Brexit
uncertainty is also seen as "giving the Fed more cover to
maintain low rates for longer," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
A shortage of dollars and safe-haven demand for the yen
globally are stretching certain dollar-based rates to levels
more associated with periods of extreme market stress, raising a
red flag for the wider financial system. The benchmark 3-month
dollar/yen FX basis-swap was last trading at
-102.25, the lowest in at least seven years.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)