* Dollar/yen hits lowest since August 2014
* Yen hits multi-year highs vs sterling, euro, Aussie
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 16 The yen jumped to its highest
in more than three years against the euro and its strongest
level in nearly two years versus the dollar on Thursday after
the Bank of Japan held off from further easing monetary policy
and the Federal Reserve struck a cautious tone on the U.S.
economy.
The safe-haven yen also hit a three-year peak against
sterling and a four-year high versus the Australian dollar as
investors shunned higher-yielding but riskier currencies in
front of next week's referendum to determine whether or not
Britain will stay in the European Union.
With polls showing the "Leave" camp pushing ahead, few had
expected the BOJ to risk easing policy before the June 23 vote.
"It's hard to make a move in front of Brexit, better to keep
some powder dry," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at
Jefferies in New York.
"Dollar/yen had already tested that 105.50 area support
level after the Fed, but then bounced. It did make the new low
on that move as well, and that technically broke the support
line for new cycle lows, perhaps a harbinger of things to come."
The BOJ maintained its massive asset buying program at its
two-day rate review that ended on Thursday, pledging to increase
base money at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($753 billion).
It also left unchanged a controversial 0.1 percent negative
interest rate applied to some of the excess reserves that
financial institutions park with the central bank.
The BOJ decision came a day after the Fed kept interest
rates steady as well, but lowered its economic growth forecasts,
cementing expectations that it will not tighten policy next
month. The Fed, however, did signal that it may still raise
interest rates twice this year if labor conditions improve.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar fell 1.8 percent against
the yen to 104.12 yen. It hit a 22-month low earlier in
the session below 104, and kept the market on alert for possible
Japan intervention to rein in the yen's recent strength. Since
the beginning of June, the dollar has fallen about 6 percent
against the yen.
The euro dropped 2.9 percent against the yen to 115.88
, after earlier hitting a 3-1/2-year trough at 115.84
yen. The euro zone's common currency, as a result, weakened
against the dollar, falling to a two-week low. The euro was last
at $1.1141, down 1 percent.
Sterling also fell to a three-year low versus the yen of
146.44 yen and was last at 146.65 yen, down 3.9
percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)