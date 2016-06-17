(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;

* Risk aversion abates before Brexit vote
* Yen holds near two-year highs against greenback
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 17 Sterling rose on Friday as
traders evaluated whether the killing of pro-EU British Member
of Parliament Jo Cox may alter the balance of opinion in
Britain's referendum on European Union membership.
Cox was shot dead on Thursday, leading to the suspension of
referendum campaigning.
Cox's death increased speculation that Prime Minister David
Cameron might push back the vote scheduled for June 23, or that
it could boost the pro-EU "Remain" campaign, which in recent
days had fallen behind the "Leave" camp in opinion polls.
"This is people adjusting positions because they don't know
what's going to happen," said Marc Chandler, global head of
currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"People are unwinding the 'risk off' trades for the most part."
The pound tumbled earlier this week on concerns Britain
would send a shockwave through global financial markets and
European politics by voting to leave the 28-country bloc.
The sterling was last up 0.58 percent at $1.4285, up
from Thursday's lows of 1.4010.
The yen held near its highest levels against the dollar in
almost two years and the strongest against the euro in more than
three years on Friday, after the Bank of Japan on Thursday held
off from further easing monetary policy.
The yen has gained as investors see the Bank of Japan as
running out of options to stimulate Japan's economy.
"What you are seeing is the market sort of testing the Bank
of Japan, saying that we didn't expect much and you delivered
absolutely nothing," said Steven Englander, global head of
foreign exchange strategy at Citigroup in New York. "It's a view
of a central bank that just doesn't have any effective tools to
set a floor for its currency."
The dollar last stood at 104.20 yen, after
strengthening to 103.58 yen on Thursday.
Another focus for the market next week will be a ruling by
Germany's Constitutional Court on June 21 on the emergency
bond-buying plan devised by the European Central Bank during the
financial crisis, which has the potential to upset the ECB's
current money-printing program.
A positive verdict "would put Germany in a tough position
where they have to obey the German constitution or EU law," said
Brown Brothers Harriman's Chandler.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)