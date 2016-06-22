* Sterling rises as odds of Brexit recede

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, June 22 The dollar was broadly weaker on Wednesday as risk appetite returned to markets, boosting higher-risk currencies, while sterling and the euro rose on the last day of campaigning before Britain's referendum on European Union membership.

A swing in bookmaker odds towards Britain choosing to remain in the EU, following the murder of a British lawmaker last week, helped boost currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars, considered riskier investments because of their ties to commodity prices.

The shift also helped sterling to recover 5 percent from lows around $1.40 last week.

"Part of it is gradually more and more the risk from Brexit being removed, something that started last week when we saw the polls changing around," said Charles St-Arnaud, senior strategist and economist at Nomura Securities International in London.

That bolstered the Australian and New Zealand dollar, St-Arnaud said: "Being the highest-paying currencies in the developed world, they're gaining quite a bit."

The Australian dollar rose 0.75 percent against its U.S. counterpart to $0.7498. The New Zealand dollar gained 0.72 percent to $0.7167. Both Australia and New Zealand currently boast higher interest rates than the United States, making them attractive to investors.

Sterling rose to $1.4697, up 0.35 percent from its levels late Tuesday, and a little more than a cent below its 2016 high.

While the so-called Brexit vote continues to dominate minds, testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday was seen by some as playing down the chances of a hike in U.S. interest rates in July.

The dollar fell by about 0.2 percent to 104.59 yen and was 0.35 percent lower against the basket of currencies that measures its broader strength. It fell 0.6 percent against the euro to $1.1307.

"Obviously depending on the result, but if the U.K. (votes to remain in the EU) then the focus of international investors will turn to 'What's the next big event?'" St-Arnaud said. "And it'll be 'OK, can the Fed really hike in July?' And even, 'Can they really hike in September?'"

That will turn markets' focus very rapidly to June's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which will be released next week, St-Arnaud said.

U.S. interest rate markets price in only a 9.5 percent chance of an increase in official borrowing costs next month and only a 31 percent chance of a hike in September, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernadette Baum)