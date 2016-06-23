* Pound rises to 6-month high vs dollar
* Euro gets a lift from sterling's rise, hits 6-week high
* Yen tumbles vs dollar, euro, sterling
* Emerging market, commodity-linked currencies rise on risk
return
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 23 Sterling hit a 2016 high and
the euro surged against the dollar and yen on Thursday after a
series of late opinion polls favored Britain staying in the
European Union and bookmakers' odds indicated a further shift
towards the "remain" camp.
Analysts said large institutions placed big bets, having
hired top polling firms to measure sentiment ahead of Thursday's
referendum. Results are not expected until after the close of
U.S. trading that day, but investors had largely made up their
minds.
"The markets have voted, and it's 'remain,'" said Quincy
Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New
Jersey. "What you see is basically an unwinding taking place in
terms of the dollar weakening, British pound sterling ... moving
decisively higher, and not surprisingly, the commodity
currencies have been moving higher as well."
An Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard on Tuesday and
Wednesday showed 52 percent of British voters would opt to
remain, while 48 percent would vote to leave. An online Populus
poll showed 55 percent support for staying in the EU.
Earlier polls by ComRes and by YouGov also showed a
last-minute rise in support for remaining.
Sterling rose to $1.4946, its highest against the
dollar since Dec. 31, in early trading. The pound was last up
0.8 percent at $1.4830.
The euro touched a six-week high of $1.1421 against
the dollar, also on the back of increased odds that Britain will
remain in the 28-member European bloc. The currency was last up
0.8 percent at $1.1385.
Both the euro and pound also rose against the safe-haven
yen, which took a beating as traders favored riskier assets. The
euro gained more than 2 percent against the Japanese
currency, moving to 120.88 yen. Sterling added more
than 2.5 percent to 158.05 yen.
The dollar also gained against the yen, rising to
106.03 yen, its highest level in more than a week. It was last
up 1.3 percent at 105.72 yen.
Voting in the British referendum will end at 2100 GMT (2200
BST), with results expected early on Friday.
Commodity-linked currencies surged, with the New Zealand
dollar rising to its highest against its U.S. counterpart
since May 2015.
Emerging market currencies got in on the rally as well, with
the Mexican and Colombian pesos and the South
African rand rising by more than 1 percent against the
greenback.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)