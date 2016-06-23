* Pound rises to 6-month high vs dollar
* Euro gets a lift from sterling's rise, hits 6-week high
* Yen tumbles vs dollar, euro, sterling
* Emerging market, commodity-linked currencies rise on risk
return
(Updates to afternoon trading, adds quote, updates prices)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 23 Sterling hit its highest level
of the year against the dollar on Thursday after opinion polls
in recent days favored Britain staying in the European Union and
bookmakers' odds indicated a further shift towards the "Remain"
camp.
The British pound and the euro were off their highs in late
trading, but held onto gains against the greenback and Japanese
yen as voters in the United Kingdom took to the polls to decide
whether they would exit the EU.
An Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard carried out on
Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as an online Populus poll, showed
over 50 percent support for staying in the EU.
Earlier polls by ComRes and by YouGov also showed a
last-minute rise in support for remaining.
In addition to the murder of pro-EU British lawmaker Jo Cox
last week, the increasing likelihood of a "Remain"
vote was largely the result of campaigns by British and
international politicians, including U.S. President Barack
Obama, who lobbied Britons to stay, said Juan Perez, currency
strategist at Tempus Inc in Washington.
"Even though 9-10 percent of those surveyed are undecided
and that's where things are hanging in the balance, it seems
like there is a majority for remain," Perez said.
Sterling rose to $1.4946, its highest against the
dollar since Dec. 31, in early trading. The pound was last up
1.05 percent at $1.4852.
The euro touched a six-week high of $1.1421 against
the dollar, also on the back of increased odds that Britain will
remain in the 28-member European bloc. The currency was last up
0.5 percent at $1.1349.
Both the euro and pound also rose against the safe-haven
yen, which took a beating as traders favored riskier assets. The
euro was last up 1.8 percent against the Japanese
currency, moving to 120.01 yen. Sterling added 2.2
percent to 156.91 yen.
Analysts said the big moves in sterling and the euro were
the result of bets from large institutions that had hired top
polling firms to measure sentiment ahead of Thursday's
referendum.
The dollar hit its highest level against the yen in
more than a week on Thursday. It was last up 1.4 percent at
105.80 yen.
Voting in the British referendum will end at 5:00 p.m. EST
(2100 GMT, 2200 BST), with results expected early on
Friday.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew
Hay)