* Sterling hits fresh 31-yr low of $1.3151
* Euro last down more than 1 pct, still above Friday's low
* Potential BoJ intervention limits yen's advance
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 27 The British pound fell to a
31-year low against the U.S. dollar on Monday on anxiety over
the aftermath of Britain's decision to quit the European Union,
while the euro also dipped.
Sterling hit $1.3151, its lowest level since
mid-1985 and marking an 11.5 percent fall from the currency's
closing level on June 23, the day of the referendum. Analysts
predicted more downside for sterling as traders monitored the
fallout of the vote and how it would affect the European
economy.
Sterling was last down 3.6 percent at $1.3209, failing to
recover despite British finance minister George Osborne's
assurances that the economy was in good shape and that the
government and Bank of England could implement further actions
if needed.
The euro also remained weak, last down 1.1 percent at
$1.0996 after hitting a session low of $1.0971.. That
session low remained slightly above Friday's 3-1/2 month low of
$1.0909.
"By no means is the collapse of the cable over," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York, referring to the sterling/dollar
exchange rate. "The trade in the pound continues to be on the
downside until the market gets some sort of resolution."
A likely fresh move for Scottish secession, and the response
of the EU and its ability to contain calls by anti-EU parties
across the continent, in part combined to make matters worse for
sterling.
Analysts said sterling had further room to fall since
markets were reluctant to act in response to the referendum vote
and were in a "wait and see" mode ahead of reactions from
European policymakers.
"This has such long-dated implications that investors are
behaving somewhat cautiously," said Richard Cochinos, head of
European G10 FX strategy in London.
"The markets are really watching the European reaction," he
said, noting Tuesday's European Council summit in Brussels on
Tuesday as one event that traders would likely watch closely.
The yen gained on safe-haven demand, though expectations
that the Bank of Japan could intervene to halt the currency's
rise limited its advance. The dollar was last down 0.66 percent
against the yen, at 101.52, holding above Friday's more than
2-1/2 year low of just above 99 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 1 percent at 96.408
.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)