* Pound recovers from 31-year low as risk aversion eases
* Euro up 0.4 pct vs dollar after Friday's 3-1/2 month low
* EU summit in focus
(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. dollar fell against
the British pound and the euro on Tuesday as the market took a
breather and potential profit-taking took place after two days
of a brutal selloff in sterling and the euro sparked by
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Analysts said traders took some profits on short bets
against sterling and the euro in the wake of the British
referendum. The rebound was slight compared to the two-day
plunge following the vote, however, with sterling still down
more than 10 percent from its closing price on June 23.
"Given the sizable movements we saw over the last few days,
it would be pretty reasonable to expect that there could at
times be periods of stability or profit-taking," said Eric
Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New
York.
Sterling was last up 1.1 percent against the greenback at
$1.3371, regaining some ground after hitting a 31-year
low of $1.3122 on Monday. Sterling hit a session high of $1.3421
earlier. The euro was last up 0.4 percent against the dollar at
$1.1068 after hitting a 3-1/2 month low of $1.0909 on Friday.
The pound's two-day slide on Friday and Monday was the
biggest in the post-1973 floating exchange rate era and came as
UK bank shares lost a third of their value in two trading
sessions.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.5
percent at 96.112, after posting its strongest two-day gain
since Sept. 2008 on Friday and Monday as traders sought the
greenback for its relative safety.
The riskier, higher-yielding Australian dollar was
last up 0.8 percent at $0.7383 on the greater calm in markets
and risk appetite, while the dollar was last up 0.6 percent
against the safe-haven yen at 102.63 yen.
Despite the temporary relief in currency markets,
uncertainty remained over the fall-out from the Brexit vote.
Investors' focus was on the first EU summit since the vote on
Tuesday, which British Prime Minister David Cameron will attend.
He will be excluded from the second day of talks as the other 27
leaders discuss the fallout from Brexit.
Analysts said the tone from the summit would give an idea of
how difficult Britain's negotiations will be once Article 50 of
the EU's Lisbon treaty, which governs the procedure for a
country to leave, is triggered.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)