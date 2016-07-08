(Recasts, adds comment, U.S. jobs data, updates prices, changes
* U.S. jobs surge in June to 287,000, briefly boosts dollar
* Euro falls to 2-week low; Swiss franc slides to 5-week
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 8 The dollar slipped against the
yen on Friday in choppy trading on the view that the much
stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report will not
persuade the Federal Reserve just yet to raise interest rates
again this year.
The U.S. currency did rise immediately after the U.S. jobs
data, reversing losses against the yen and climbing to two-week
highs against the euro and a five-week peak versus the Swiss
franc. But those gains evaporated and the dollar traded mostly
flat on the day.
Data showed that non-farm payrolls increased by 287,000 jobs
last month, the largest gain since last October. May's payroll
count was revised down to only 11,000 from the previously
reported 38,000.
"Although the Federal Reserve will take encouragement from
this vital data, they simply aren't in a position to consider a
rate hike at the moment," said Dennis de Jong, managing director
at UFX.com in Limassol, Cyprus.
"There is still huge uncertainty around the world but the
U.S. economy has at least taken a step in the right direction
here."
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch, have
not priced in a rate increase this year and for much of 2017.
The futures data has priced in a 31.5 percent chance that the
Fed will increase rates at the June 2017 meeting.
In morning trading, the dollar dipped 0.1 percent against
the yen to 100.64 yen.
The euro, meanwhile, was flat at $1.1050. It earlier
fell to $1.1003, a two-week low, after the jobs data.
The dollar gained 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc to
0.9832 franc. The greenback earlier rose to a high of
0.9867 franc following the jobs data.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Trott)