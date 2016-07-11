* Dollar rises most in nearly two years vs yen
* Landslide win for Japan's Abe feeds stimulus hopes
* Dollar index hits four-month high
* Sterling rallies as Theresa May set to become UK PM
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar rose to a 10-day
high against the yen on Monday, notching its largest one-day
percentage gain in nearly two years, following Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's call for a fresh round of fiscal stimulus
after a victory for his ruling coalition.
Statements by ruling party sources that the stimulus could
reach 10 trillion yen ($97.5 billion) helped Japan's Nikkei
stock index jump 4 percent and sent the dollar soaring
against the Japanese currency. The Bank of Japan is expected to
provide additional easing to keep interest rates low and the yen
weak to make sure stimulus spending can gain traction.
"It now looks like there's coordinated fiscal and monetary
policy," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange
strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "If you get a
fiscal policy that is expansive ... the natural thing is to
finance that with money-printing."
Investors had been buying the yen through much of this year
as the Bank of Japan chose to hold off on currency intervention.
Abe has promised to revive the economy with hyper-easy monetary
policy, fiscal spending and reforms, a collective program known
as "Abenonics."
"It looked like part of what held the BOJ back several times
earlier this year is it just didn't make sense to expand
(quantitative easing) if there's no coordination with fiscal
policy," Anderson said. "But now there is."
The dollar rose as much as 2.3 percent to 102.87 yen,
its highest level since July 1. It was the dollar's biggest
one-day percentage gain against the yen since Oct. 31, 2014. It
was last up 2.25 percent at 102.78 yen.
The dollar hit a four-month high of 96.793 against a basket
of major currencies, having already received a lift from
a U.S. jobs report that outpaced even the loftiest expectations
on Friday. The report pushed investors to price back in the
chance of an increase in interest rates by the U.S. Federal
Reserve before the end of the year.
The dollar index was last up 0.25 percent at 96.542.
Sterling reversed earlier losses to turn positive on the day
after Theresa May emerged as the only remaining candidate to
lead Britain's ruling Conservative Party. Prime Minister David
Cameron announced he would step down on Wednesday and May would
take the position.
The pound rose 0.35 percent to $1.3001.
Reporting by Dion Rabouin
Kelly in Londo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)