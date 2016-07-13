* Dollar falls vs safe-haven currencies on loss of risk
appetite
* Bank of Canada holds rates, sounds hopeful tone in
statement
* Japanese yen gains after two-day selloff
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 13 The dollar fell on Wednesday
as risk appetite receded after big moves earlier in the week and
following the announcement from the Bank of Canada that it would
hold interest rates steady, a decision that may provide clues
about future central bank action.
The dollar fell against the low-yielding euro and
traditionally safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen, which
recorded its biggest two-day loss against the dollar in almost
two years on Monday and Tuesday, as risky assets took a
breather, analysts said.
"That has allowed the yen, which has been sold heavily over
the past few days, to stabilize," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
Since the start of the week, the yen had tumbled 4 percent
against the dollar - its worst performance since November 2014 -
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won
a clear victory in upper house elections, fuelling expectations
of more fiscal stimulus measures.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent against the yen on
Wednesday to 104.39 yen. It hit a global session low overnight
of 103.95 yen shortly after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide
Suga said Japan was not considering "helicopter money," a policy
in which governments give money directly to citizens to
stimulate the economy.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar fell 0.5 percent
to 0.9840 franc. The euro rose 0.5 percent against the
dollar to $1.1111.
Analysts had widely expected policymakers to keep Canada's
overnight interest rate steady at 0.5 percent, but the statement
from BOC officials sounded a hopeful tone about the state of its
domestic economy, while still warning of possible fallout from
Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
"On the one hand, the market was hoping the bank would sound
more concern and maybe crack the door to looser policy north of
the border," Manimbo said. "But on the other hand, Canada's
expectations for things to turn around from the third quarter is
a positive for the Canadian dollar and other commodity plays."
The U.S. dollar fell by as much as 0.7 percent against its
Canadian counterpart, touching a session low of C$1.2940
after the decision. It was last down 0.4 percent at C$1.2993.
Sterling fell 0.25 percent in choppy trade against
the dollar to $1.3210, after rising nearly 2 percent on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a
basket of major currencies, was down 0.3 percent to 96.149.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin, editing by G Crosse)