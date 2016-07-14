(Changes first paragraph to read "near a three week high")
* BoE surprises market by holding fire on post-referendum
rate cut
* Yen falls on speculation BOJ will fund public spending
directly
* Dollar flat after strong PPI, jobless claims data
* Kiwi also hit by speculation of early rate cut
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 14 The dollar rose to near a
three-week high against the yen on Thursday, as a surprise
decision from the Bank of England and expectations of stimulus
from the Bank of Japan returned risk appetite to markets.
The Bank of England announced it would not provide
additional stimulus while signaling it stood ready to do so next
month. That combined with anticipation that the Japanese
government could launch a 10 trillion yen fiscal stimulus
program to coincide with further easing from the BOJ boosted
sentiment toward riskier assets.
The yen sank across the board as the upbeat mood on global
stock markets stretched into a sixth day and media reports
stoked speculation the Bank of Japan could take steps to fund
government spending directly.
The Japanese currency fell near 106 yen per dollar and past
140 yen per pound, with dealers citing a Bloomberg report saying
ex-Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke had raised the prospect of
the BoJ issuing perpetual bonds.
An adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe poured cold
water on the idea in an interview with Reuters published after
the Bloomberg story and government sources later outright denied
they were being considered.
Sterling jetted higher against the yen, the
dollar and the euro after the Bank of England
decision.
"In terms of the big theme, we're seeing a little bit of
confidence in the overall market," said Scott Smith, senior
corporate FX trader and market analyst at Cambridge Global
Payments.
"It's all about waiting for the incoming data to really
determine how central banks are going to react (but) there's
still a feeling that the Bank of England, Bank of Japan and to
some extent the Federal Reserve are willing to make monetary
policy more accommodative should they need to."
The dollar was supported by a strong U.S. producer price
index and better-than-expected initial jobless claims data that
showed inflation and solid job growth may be returning to the
American economy.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six
major currency rivals, was flat at 96.239 after falling
following the BOE decision.
The New Zealand dollar fell more than 1 percent after
central bankers there said they would issue an economic update
before next month's policy meeting -- an unusual step read by
some as a sign the Reserve Bank was preparing to cut rates.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)