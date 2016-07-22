* Dollar on track for fifth straight weekly gain
* Monetary divergence between Fed other central banks back
in play Pound falls almost 1 percent after drop in PMI indexes
* Yen inches down as minds shift to BOJ meeting next week
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 22 The dollar edged up against a
basket of major currencies on Friday putting it on track for its
fifth straight weekly gain as expectations of a rate increase
from the Federal Reserve have come back into play while other
central banks are seen cutting rates or adding stimulus.
The returning prospect of monetary policy divergence between
the U.S. central bank and its global peers has buoyed the dollar
in recent weeks as it trudged upward amid the global uncertainty
following Britain's surprise vote to exit the European Union.
On Friday, the dollar rose 0.15 percent against its currency
basket to 97.135, near a four-month high touched on
Wednesday.
"Even if dollar index slips from here, I still think the
real story this week is the strength of dollar index and this
divergence," said Marc Chandler, chief global currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.
Chandler pointed to readings on U.S. inflation, industrial
production, retail sales and employment since the Brexit vote
that have all beaten expectations as a leading cause for
investors to price back in chances of a rate hike by the Fed.
That positive data has come as central banks in New Zealand,
Australia, England, Japan and the euro zone are expected to ease
monetary policy in the face of negative economic and political
reports.
Sterling was hard hit on Friday as surveys suggested the
British economy may start to contract after last month's Brexit
vote.
The flash, or preliminary, Markit survey of purchasing
managers - executives who make spending decisions at 1,250 big
firms - fell by the most in its 20-year history, prompting
British officials to say more easing could be imminent.
"July saw a dramatic deterioration in the economy," said
Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist. "The downturn,
whether manifesting itself in order book cancellations, a lack
of new orders or the postponement or halting of projects, was
most commonly attributed in one way or another to Brexit."
That knocked the pound by about 1 percent across the board.
Against the dollar, sterling fell 1.04 percent to
$1.3099.
The yen also weakened, weighed down by expectations that
next week's Bank of Japan meeting will unveil further
money-printing initiatives, despite a number of reports
suggesting the bank's view on the economy had not worsened that
dramatically.
The dollar rose 0.15 percent against the yen to
105.95 yen.
