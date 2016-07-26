* Yen jumps against dollar, euro
* Investors lower expectations of Japanese stimulus
(Adds market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 26 The Japanese yen hit two-week
highs against the euro and more than one-week highs against the
U.S. dollar on Tuesday as traders dialed back expectations of
how much new stimulus authorities will inject into Japan's
ailing economy.
Most economists surveyed by Reuters expect the Bank of Japan
to expand its asset purchases and cut rates further below zero
at its two-day meeting that ends on Friday.
The government is also compiling a spending package that
some sources have said could be worth up to 20 trillion yen.
Direct fiscal stimulus may be much lower, however, with a Nikkei
report on Tuesday citing a figure of around 6 trillion yen over
the next few years.
"The market came into yesterday very optimistic both on
fiscal and monetary moves," said Steven Englander, global head
of foreign exchange strategy at Citigroup in New York. But, "the
headlines coming out have thrown a lot of cold water on the view
that they are going to do something aggressive."
The yen gained 1.7 percent against the dollar to
103.995, its lowest since July 14, before recovering to
trade at 104.28, still down 1.38 percent on the day. The euro
fell to 114.465 yen, its lowest since July 12, before
climbing to 114.71, still down 1.36 percent.
Comments by Japan's finance minister, Taro Aso, also raised
concerns that the government will not work as closely with the
BOJ as investors had hoped to implement new stimulus.
"We are also seeing not much pressure from the Japanese
government on the BOJ to ease. All this is helping the yen,"
said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.
The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, is expected to leave
interest rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting
on Wednesday, though investors will be looking for any signs
that the U.S. central bank might be more likely to hike rates in
coming months.
Improving economic data has increased expectations that the
Fed will raise rates in December, after traders had entirely
priced out the possibility of a rate hike this year.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six major rivals, was down 0.20 percent at 97.287.
Sterling also fell after Bank of England policymaker Martin
Weale said he had dropped his opposition to policy easing and
now favored immediate stimulus.
The pound fell to $1.3133 against the dollar.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)