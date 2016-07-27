* Yen weakens as Japan unveils $265 bln stimulus package
* Fed expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 27 The Japanese yen weakened
against the dollar on Wednesday after Japan's prime minister
unveiled a surprisingly large $265 billion stimulus package to
reflate the world's third-largest economy, and before the
Federal Reserve was due to make a statement on its two-day
meeting.
The size of the Japanese package, at more than 28 trillion
yen ($265.30 billion), exceeded initial estimates of around 20
trillion yen.
It will also add pressure on the Bank of Japan to match the
measures with monetary stimulus when it concludes its meeting on
Friday.
"We have some headlines that the stimulus could be a little
bit higher than people had been anticipating, and that's been
dovetailing with what the expectations are around the BOJ," said
Mark McCormick, North American head of fx strategy at TD
Securities in Toronto.
Japan's Ministry of Finance also denied a report by the Wall
Street Journal on Wednesday that it is considering issuing
50-year bonds for the first time to capitalize on ultra-low
interest rates.
"We have had a lot of volatility driven by the different
reports this morning," Commerzbank currency strategist Thu Lan
Nguyen said.
"The bigger issue for the market is how this program is
going to be financed. So far it looks like the Bank of Japan is
not ready to do something new and that leaves the potential for
more downside for the dollar before the meeting on Friday,"
Nguyen said.
After falling more than 1 percent in Asian trading, the
Ministry of Finance's denial on the bond issue helped the yen
recover. It was last down 0.92 percent at 105.64 per dollar.
The prospect of more stimulus in Japan has overshadowed the
Fed meeting, where the U.S. central bank was expected to leave
interest rates unchanged.
Positive economic data has increased expectations that the
Fed will raise rates in December, though some traders and
analysts think the Fed could indicate on Wednesday that a
September hike is possible.
The dollar pared gains against the yen and the euro after
data showed that new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods
rose modestly in June, but weak demand for machinery and a range
of other goods suggested business spending will remain subdued
for a while.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six major rivals, gained 0.11 percent to 97.259
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)