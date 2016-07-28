* Bank of Japan meeting on Friday main focus
* Fed statement on Wednesday disappoints some
(Adds market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 28 The yen gained against the
dollar on Thursday as investors feared that the Bank of Japan
will not meet high expectations for a large stimulus package
when it concludes its two-day meeting on Friday, and after the
U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday stopped short of flagging a
near-term rate rise.
Expectations of further stimulus in Japan has dominated
trading for the past few weeks and eclipsed attention paid to
the U.S. central bank's statement on Wednesday, when the Fed was
seen as indicating that a September rate increase was possible,
but not necessarily likely.
"Everybody is waiting for the big marquee event of the week,
which is the BOJ announcement tomorrow, to see exactly how large
of a stimulus package they are going to put out," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
Also, "the theme overnight was markets' basic disappointment
with the FOMC statement," Schlossberg said.
Concerns about volatility around the BOJ's announcement has
sent the price of hedging against big swings in the dollar/yen
exchange rate over the next 24 hours above 50 percent for the
first time since late 2008.
"There are wide expectations for some action from the BOJ
tomorrow, but there's huge variance around those expectations,"
said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan, in London.
"The baseline expectation is that the BOJ will increase some
asset purchases tomorrow and also perhaps cut interest rates by
a small amount, perhaps by 10 basis points. The big risk is if
they didn't do anything," Tan said.
The dollar fell 0.48 percent to 104.87 yen. The
dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six
major rivals, fell 0.50 percent to 96.573, after earlier
dropping to a two-week low of 96.287.
Japan's prime minister unveiled a surprisingly large 28
trillion yen ($265 billion) stimulus package on Wednesday,
putting pressure on the central bank to match it with aggressive
monetary easing.
Sources told Reuters on Thursday, however, that the
government is planning direct fiscal spending of only 7 trillion
yen, which, at just a quarter of the total package, could
disappoint some market players bracing for bigger outlays given
the headline figure.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)