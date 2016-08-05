(Recasts throughout, adds U.S. jobs data, comment, updates
* U.S. non farm payrolls rise 255,000 in July, boosts dollar
* Fed hike chances for 2016 higher post-payrolls
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 5 The dollar rallied across the
board on Friday after data showed U.S. employment increased more
than expected in July and wages picked up, raising the
probability of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve
this year.
The dollar hit one-week peaks against the euro and the Swiss
franc, and turned positive versus the yen after the jobs data.
U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 255,000 jobs last month,
after an upwardly revised 292,000 surge in June. Economists
polled by Reuters forecast an increase of 180,000 in July.
"This represents more of a return to the form of the first
six months of the year, and indicates Fed Chair Janet Yellen is
presiding over a strong but not spectacular U.S. economy," said
Dennis De Jong, managing director at broker-dealer UFX.com in
Limassol, Cyprus.
"The unemployment rate has ticked down further to pre-2008
crash levels, and wages rising in kind will be music to the ears
of those observers hoping for a rate hike."
After the U.S. employment report, Fed fund futures priced in
an 18 percent chance the Fed will hike rates at its policy
meeting next month, from 9 percent late Thursday, according to
the CME's FedWatch tool. For the December meeting, futures
showed a roughly 47 percent probability of a hike, compared with
about 32 percent late Wednesday.
In early morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.5
percent to 96.223, recovering from last week's poor showing when
it fell 2 percent for its worst weekly performance since April.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 101.53 yen
, and it hit a one-week high against the Swiss franc. The
dollar was last at 0.9802 franc, up 0.6 percent
The euro, meanwhile, slid to a one-week low against the
dollar and last traded at $1.1070, down 0.5 percent.
