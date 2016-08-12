* Dollar weakens on disappointing U.S. data
NEW YORK, Aug 12 The U.S. dollar weakened on
Friday after U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly flat in July,
while producer prices also fell in the same month, contrary to
expectations, raising concerns about the strength of
third-quarter economic growth.
Economists had forecast overall retail sales to rise 0.4
percent. The drop in producer prices, meanwhile, was the first
since March and the largest since September 2015.
"The U.S. retail sales data in particular is causing the
dollar to weaken," said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
strategy at Wells Fargo Securities in New York, adding that
"producer prices are also signalling limited inflation."
A third report on Friday showed consumer sentiment stable in
early August, though households' views on income softened a bit.
A fourth report showed businesses made significant progress in
June in reducing an inventory overhang that has weighed on
economic growth since the second quarter of 2015.
The dollar fell 0.15 percent against a basket of six major
currencies to 95.725, after falling as low as 95.254, the
lowest in a week. The greenback also tumbled 0.77 percent
against the yen to 101.19 yen and 0.20 percent against
the euro to $1.1159.
The dollar had rallied last Friday on data showing employers
added more jobs than expected in July, raising expectations the
Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates this year.
It gave up those gains this week, however, as investors see
a rate hike in September as a long shot and with the Fed's
December meeting still far away.
The Fed will release minutes from its July meeting next
Wednesday, with the focus then likely to turn to Chair Janet
Yellen's speech at the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium on Aug. 26.
Antipodean currencies ended lower after briefly turning
positive on the U.S. data. They fell overnight after data showed
China's economic activity slowed in July, with investment
growing at its slowest pace since the turn of the century.
The weaker-than-expected Chinese data covered investment,
lending, retail spending and factory output.
The Australian dollar fell 0.65 percent against the
greenback to $0.7645. The New Zealand dollar dropped 0.18
percent to $0.7189.
The kiwi and Australian dollar were buoyed earlier this week
by investors reaching for yields as European and Japanese bond
yields offer, in many cases, negative returns.
