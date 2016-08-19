(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Fed's Williams says September rate hike should be in play
* Dollar rebounds but still set for more than 1 pct weekly
loss
* Traders take profits on short bets against dollar ahead of
weekend
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 19 The U.S. dollar rebounded from
nearly eight-week lows against the euro and Swiss franc on
Friday a day after a top Federal Reserve official joined a
growing chorus signaling support for a U.S. interest rate hike
in coming months.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Thursday said
that, if the U.S. central bank waited too long to raise rates,
it could be costly for the economy and that a possible rate hike
in September should be in play.
Those comments added to statements perceived as hawkish from
New York Fed President William Dudley and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart in recent days. They also came after an essay
Williams published this week calling for a recalibration of the
Fed's long-term goals, which had fueled some speculation that
the Fed would not raise rates this year.
"Williams'comments yesterday reversed people's
interpretation of his comments earlier in the week," said Ian
Gordon, FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York. "It increased the implied probability of hikes."
While the dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, was last up 0.37 percent at 94.508
, it remained on track for a 1.3 percent decline for the
week given the earlier skepticism over a 2016 Fed rate hike.
That would mark its second straight week of losses.
Federal funds futures on Friday suggested traders saw a 53.5
percent chance of a Fed rate hike this year, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program. Investors were also awaiting the Fed's
annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week.
Analysts also said traders were likely taking profits on
short bets against the dollar on nervousness about having bets
against the U.S. currency ahead of the weekend.
"The dollar had taken a pretty big tumble in the first part
of this week, so people had gotten short the dollar and now
they're just buying back," said Greg Anderson, global head of
foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.1319, below a nearly eight-week high of $1.1365
touched Thursday. The dollar was up 0.6 percent against the
Swiss franc at 0.9599 franc after hitting a low of 0.9532
Thursday.
Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.36 percent at
100.22 yen, but was set for its fourth straight week of
losses against the yen.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)