* Friday's payroll data in focus for rate hike view
* Fed's Fischer says job market near full strength
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 30 The dollar strengthened on
Tuesday to a two-week high against a basket of currencies as
investors looked ahead to crucial jobs data this week for clues
on when the Federal Reserve will next raise interest rates.
Hawkish comments on Friday by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer have increased expectations the U.S.
central bank could hike at its September policy meeting, though
most investors and economists view a single increase at the
December meeting as more likely.
The next key indicator is Friday's jobs report for August,
which is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs in
the month, according to the median estimate of 89 economists
polled by Reuters.
"We had a bit more hawkish tone from Yellen at Jackson Hole
and that was reinforced by Fischer," said Mark McCormick, North
American head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.
"The market is refocusing itself on the upcoming data
releases and I think that's helping a rethink of where the
Federal Reserve's going to be in the second half of the year,"
he said.
Friday's jobs data will be preceded on Wednesday by the ADP
National Employment Report of private-sector payrolls.
Fischer, who said that the data could weigh on any rates
decision, gave no fresh clues in a television interview on
Tuesday. He said the U.S. job market is nearly at full strength
and the pace of Fed rate increases will depend on how well the
economy is doing.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against a
basket of six majors, rose to 95.899, its highest level
since Aug. 12.
The greenback gained 0.68 percent against the yen to 102.59
, the highest level since Aug. 8. The yen was also pegged
back by comments from policymakers worried about its recent
strength.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told Reuters
in an interview on Tuesday that the government will respond
"appropriately" to unwelcome yen gains that hurt economic
growth.
Koichi Hamada, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said
the Bank of Japan could consider buying foreign bonds as an
option to weaken the yen, if government intervention in the
currency market is deemed by the United States to be exchange
rate manipulation.
