* Dollar weakens on unexpectedly weak manufacturing activity
* Friday's payrolls data in focus
* U.K. pound jumps after strong manufacturing data
NEW YORK, Sept 1 The U.S. dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Thursday after U.S. manufacturing
activity unexpectedly declined in August, casting new doubts on
the strength of the U.S. economy.
The data overturned earlier dollar strength as investors
wait on highly anticipated jobs data due on Friday for new clues
on when the Federal Reserve will next raise interest rates.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said last week that the jobs
data for August will be a consideration for when the Fed raises
rates. Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in
August, according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled
by Reuters.
His comments followed a relatively hawkish speech by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, which has raised expectations the U.S.
central bank is moving closer to an interest rate hike.
"People are focusing on the jobs data," said Vassili
Serebriakov, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New
York.
Higher Treasury yields helped demand for dollars earlier on
Thursday, but "the majority of the participants are on the
sidelines waiting for the numbers tomorrow," Serebriakov said.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against a
basket of six majors, fell 0.23 percent to 95.787, after
earlier trading as high as 96.239.
The greenback was 0.04 percent stronger against the yen to
103.45 yen, after earlier rising to 104.00, the highest
since July 29.
Sterling jumped 1.17 percent against the dollar and hit a
one-month high against the euro on Thursday after data showing
the British manufacturing sector staged one of its sharpest
rebounds on record in August.
The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a closely
watched gauge of factory activity, jumped to a 10-month high of
53.3 in August, recovering from the three-year low it hit in
July after Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.
Sterling gained to $1.3289, from $1.3152 beforehand
while the euro fell to 83.975 pence per euro, down
from 84.68 pence before the survey was released.
"The pound is flying," said Craig Erlam, senior market
analyst at OANDA. "Not only did the market not expect such a
jump, it was barely expecting any improvement at all, just a
slight recovery from the knee jerk response in July."
