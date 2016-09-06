Sept 6 The dollar fell on Tuesday after the
release of a report on U.S. economic data that showed its worst
reading since February 2010 and the largest one-month drop since
November 2008.
The dollar fell to a one-week low against the Japanese yen
, slipping to 102.42 yen per dollar. The euro and
British pound both rose against the dollar, with the
pound touching a fresh seven-week high at $1.3414 and the euro
touching a session high of $1.1220 after the data.
The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing
purchasing managers' index fell to 51.4 last month, badly
missing economists' expectations by more than 4 points.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)