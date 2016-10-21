* Dollar gains as December Fed rate hike seen likely
* Rate increase seen more likely if Clinton wins election
* Some euro weakness attributed to Chinese rebalancing
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 21 The dollar rose to its highest
level since early February against a basket of currencies on
Friday, boosted by higher expectations of a Federal Reserve
interest rate hike this year and a weakening euro.
Hawkish comments from Fed officials including New York Fed
President William Dudley and higher expectations that Hillary
Clinton will win the U.S. presidential election have increased
bets that the U.S. central bank will raise rates in December.
Dudley said on Wednesday the Fed will likely increase
interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy remains on
track.
"There have been some Fed comments where they sound like
they are ready to move in December, but also partly related is
the market view that a hike in December is much more likely if
Clinton wins than if Trump wins," said Steven Englander, global
head of foreign exchange strategy at Citigroup in New York.
A victory by Donald Trump is seen as more likely to create
uncertainty and possible market volatility, which could delay an
interest rate increase.
Traders are now pricing in a 74 percent chance that the Fed
will raise rates at its December meeting, up from 64 percent two
weeks ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.
The dollar index rose as high as 98.754, the highest
since Feb 3. The euro fell as low as $1.0870, the lowest
since March 10.
Weakness in the euro following Thursday's European Central
Bank meeting boosted the greenback.
ECB President Mario Draghi left a wide range of options on
the table and emphasized that a long-awaited rise in inflation
is predicated on "very substantial" monetary accommodation.
Weakness in the single currency was also being attributed to
a possible rebalancing of reserves by China's central bank as
the Chinese currency depreciates at a faster pace than expected.
China's yuan exchange rate slipped past 6.75 per
dollar on Friday after the central bank set the daily midpoint
weaker than that level for the first time in six years.
"Last night when China began coming off we saw the euro
coming off," Citi's Englander said.
"There's a view that if capital exports from China are
running at a strong pace, Chinese residents are buying dollars,
which means the dollars get supplied by central banks out of
reserves. Then they are unbalanced between dollar reserves and
euro reserves so they sell some euros to rebalance with
dollars," Englander said.
